Forty-six law enforcement officers from Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties have been sent to El Dorado County to help law enforcement personnel already working on the Caldor fire that was threatening South Lake Tahoe.
Firefighters from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department are also out of the county, helping to fight an even bigger wildfire burning across two national forests, a national park and five counties.
Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office sent 21 sheriff’s deputies and two communications dispatchers to the Caldor fire, while the Lompoc Police Department sent two officers and the Santa Barbara Police Department sent four, said sheriff’s spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
She said their mission will be to relieve local law enforcement personnel and provide protective patrols in the evacuated areas.
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office sent 12 deputies along with seven officers from the Grover Beach, San Luis Obispo, Cal Poly State University and Atascadero police departments, said Grace Norris, spokeswoman for the SLO County sheriff.
Norris said SLO County’s personnel will assist with evacuations, road closures and keeping the areas around the Caldor fire secure.
The volunteers joined a contingent of more than 100 law enforcement personnel from Region 1A, made up of Santa Barbara, San Luis and Ventura counties, responding to a request for help through a statewide mutual aid agreement.
“California’s public safety mutual system is the finest in the world, and we here in Santa Barbara County have been the recipient of outside help from agencies across the state many times,” Sheriff Bill Brown said. “We know how important this mutual aid is, so it is an honor for us to be able to help other counties.”
The mutual aid agreement between all state law enforcement agencies is coordinated through the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, Zick said.
Zick said the Caldor has become the highest priority fire in California, but Santa Barbara County Fire personnel are helping fight the Dixie fire that’s been burning about twice as long and has scorched more than three times as much forest.
“The Caldor fire is getting all the front-page headlines right now because it’s threatening populated areas,” said County Fire spokesman Capt. Daniel Bertucelli. “But the Dixie fire is still making significant runs to the effect of 10,000 acres per day.”
Bertucelli said County Fire sent one full strike team — five engine companies plus a battalion chief — with 22 people and a handcrew with another 15 people to help fight the 859,457-acre Dixie fire.
In addition, four management personnel have been sent out individually to assist on other fires.
The Dixie fire broke out July 13 in the Feather River Canyon near Lake Almanor and eventually merged with the Fly fire.
It’s burning on the Plumas and Lassen national forests and Lassen Volcanic National Park in Butte, Lassen, Plumas, Shasta and Tehama counties.
As of Thursday, it was 55% contained, with 4,039 personnel assigned.
All of South Lake Tahoe’s 22,000 residents, 48,000 El Dorado County residents and others in areas of Alpine County and parts of Nevada have been evacuated in the face of the Caldor fire’s advancing flames.
As of Thursday afternoon, the fire had burned 210,259 acres, or 328 square miles, and destroyed 622 homes, 12 commercial properties and some fiber optic lines, according to the unified incident command.
Fire officials said 32,000 structures remained threatened by the fire that was still only 25% contained Thursday.