Public health officials in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties both reported additional COVID-10 deaths in recent days as cases continue to surge throughout the region.
The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department reported seven new deaths from the illness between Friday and Tuesday, among residents ranging in age from their 50s to 90s.
The additional deaths bring the county's total COVID-19 death count past the 300-mark to 301, according to county public health data.
In the same time frame, the county reported 303 new cases from the illness. Forty-one county residents were hospitalized as of Tuesday, including 15 individuals in the intensive care unit, according to county data.
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported two additional COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, bringing the death total to 491 in the county, along with 117 new COVID-19 cases.
One individual was over the age of 70 and another was between the ages of 50 and 69. One resided in Santa Maria, and another in Goleta, according to Santa Barbara County Public Health data.
As of Wednesday, 608 COVID-19 cases remain active in the county, and 54 residents are hospitalized for the illness, including 16 in the ICU.
All individuals are encouraged to get the COVID-19 vaccine to offer protection against severe COVID-19 illness. The vaccine is free and available to all residents age 12 and up, regardless of documentation status.
To find a nearby walk-in clinic or appointment, visit myturn.ca.gov.