Santa Barbara, SLO counties barred from reopening schools until removed from state watch list

Santa Barbara County and 30 others on the state's COVID-19 monitoring list will not be permitted to reopen schools for in-person instruction in the 2020-21 school year, until they have been removed from the monitoring list for 14 consecutive days, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday.

The announcement comes just weeks before some districts' scheduled start date in mid-August, with distance learning required at this point for 80% of the state's population.

Under the state guidance, schools offering distance learning will be required to provide devices for every student to participate, as well as daily live interaction, challenging lessons equivalent to in-person learning, and targeted support for English learners and special education students.

Messaging regarding the 2020-21 school year has changed drastically over the past months, with the decision originally being left up to individual districts to decide between distance learning, blended learning or in-person models.

In late June, a trailer bill to the state budget discussing educational requirements for the upcoming school year stated schools should hold in-person instruction whenever possible, with case numbers throughout the state rising drastically since.

Districts in northern Santa Barbara County were planning to make final decisions next week that would align between districts, but were leaning away from a full in-person model, superintendents said.

