Public health officials have announced the deaths of additional residents from COVID-19 complications in both Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported four additional COVID-19 deaths on Friday, followed by three more on Tuesday, bringing the total number of county deaths from COVID-19 to 536, according to county public health data.
Of the seven residents, three resided in Lompoc, two in Santa Maria, one in Santa Barbara and one in the South County area including Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.
Three of the residents were over the age of 70, two were between the ages of 30 and 49, and two were between the ages of 50 and 69, according to county data.
The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department reported six COVID-19 deaths since Friday of residents ranging in age from their 40s to 90s. As of Tuesday, officials have reported the deaths of 358 county residents from COVID.
County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein urged residents age 5 and older to receive the COVID-19 vaccine if they haven't already in order to protect themselves and others from severe illness and death from the virus.
“We mourn the loss of more members of our community to COVID-19, and we remain in an unstable period with this disease as we approach the winter holidays,” Borenstein said. “Vaccines are without a doubt our single most effective tool to mitigate the threat of COVID-19."
The COVID-19 vaccine is free and health insurance is not required. To find a nearby vaccine opportunity, visit myturn.ca.gov.