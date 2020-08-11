Santa Barbara man identified as victim in fatal Solvang collision

Antonio Ramirez Jr., 42, of Santa Barbara died after his 2014 Ford C-Max sedan collided with a 2014 Ford F-350 truck shortly after 9 a.m., according to sheriff's spokesman Raquel Zick.
Alcohol may have been a factor in the collision, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Keith Rogers.
Ramirez was traveling eastbound on Highway 246 when, for unknown reasons, he drove his vehicle into opposing traffic and into the path of the Ford truck, driven by Steve Holmlund, 63, of Santa Ynez.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department sent a division chief and two engines, whose crews extricated Ramirez from the C-Max, although he was declared dead at the scene. Holmlund sustained minor injuries.
Additionally, an American Medical Response and air ambulances were dispatched.
A high-speed police pursuit that originated in Buellton with a truck exceeding 95 mph down Highway 101 ended with a suspect in custody along Industrial Parkway near the Santa Maria Public Airport after he dashed into a business in an apparent attempt to blend in with employees.
One person received minor injuries in a three-vehicle collision that resulted in a rollover near Donovan Road and Highway 101 on Wednesday afternoon, temporarily slowing traffic entering the freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department personnel work to extract Antonio Ramirez Jr. from his Ford sedan on Friday following a head-on collision at Mission Drive and Alamo Pintado Road in Solvang. Ramirez was pronounced dead at the scene.
Contributed Photo, Daniel Bertucelli, Santa Barbara County Fire Department