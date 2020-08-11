Santa Barbara man identified as victim in fatal Solvang collision

A Santa Barbara man was identified as the driver killed Friday in a head-on collision at Mission Drive and Alamo Pintado Road in Solvang, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Antonio Ramirez Jr., 42, of Santa Barbara died after his 2014 Ford C-Max sedan collided with a 2014 Ford F-350 truck shortly after 9 a.m., according to sheriff's spokesman Raquel Zick.

Alcohol may have been a factor in the collision, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Keith Rogers.

Ramirez was traveling eastbound on Highway 246 when, for unknown reasons, he drove his vehicle into opposing traffic and into the path of the Ford truck, driven by Steve Holmlund, 63, of Santa Ynez.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department sent a division chief and two engines, whose crews extricated Ramirez from the C-Max, although he was declared dead at the scene. Holmlund sustained minor injuries.

Additionally, an American Medical Response and air ambulances were dispatched.

