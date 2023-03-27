112719 Humane Society Black Friday 02.jpg
Buy Now

Daniel Quesada pets Pez, a dog moved up to the Santa Maria campus of Santa Barbara Humane in 2019 to make room for dogs evacuated from the Cave fire in Santa Barbara. 

 Len Wood, Staff

After a three-year hiatus, Santa Barbara Humane is welcoming volunteers back to their Santa Maria and Santa Barbara campuses.

Both Santa Barbara Humane Society and Santa Maria Valley Humane Society had bustling volunteer programs before merging to become Santa Barbara Humane in 2020. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization had to make the difficult decision to pause all volunteering at both campuses to ensure the health and safety of staff.

This pause allowed Santa Barbara Humane to restructure and modernize its volunteer program.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you