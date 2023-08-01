Santa Barbara Humane said it reached a milestone last month by performing 77 spay and neuter surgeries on cats in a single day.

The organization said in its mission to address the overpopulation of feral cats in Santa Barbara County, it performed the operations on July 20 at its Santa Maria veterinary clinic.

A majority of the 77 spay and neuter surgeries were performed on feral and community-owned cats, as part of Santa Barbara Humane’s Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) program.

