The Santa Barbara Foundation in conjunction with the Santa Maria Times will honor North County first responders at its Toast to Our Community on Wednesday.
The event from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Santa Maria Inn courtyard will honor the hard work of first responders during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
For 94 years, the Santa Barbara Foundation has worked to improve the quality of life in Santa Barbara County by connecting those who give with those in need through community building, nonprofit partnership and investments.
First responders, nonprofit leaders and community members are all welcome to join the festivities. To RSVP, visit https://www.sbfoundation.org/sbf-events/.