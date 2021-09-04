Santa Barbara County's No. 1 sweet crop: strawberries | Judith Dale

The 1969 Santa Barbara oil spill became a flashpoint for the founding of the environmental movement.

Historically, sections of the El Camino Real was built by the Spanish to connect the 21 California missions. However, parts of it followed original Native-American routes used for thousands of years before the Spanish...

Former mayor of Buellton, Judith Dale built her career in education and continues to serve the local community as Santa Barbara County 3rd District representative to the Library Advisory Board and board member of the Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation. She can be reached at judith@hwy246.net