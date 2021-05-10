For the first time since the arrival of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in Santa Barbara County over a year ago, the number of residents fighting the illness in the intensive care unit has dropped to zero, county public health data for Monday shows.
Thirteen individuals were hospitalized for COVID-19 on Monday, but none of the individuals were being treated in the ICU, according to county data.
While COVID-19 hospitalizations can change quickly from day to day, Monday's data indicates just how far the county has come since January, when the winter surge brought as many as 211 residents into local hospitals, including 60 residents into ICUs.
In the past, Marian Regional Medical Center had borne the brunt of COVID-19 ICU care in the county, along with neighboring Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and Lompoc Valley Medical Center.
Daily COVID-19 cases
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 27 new COVID-19 cases over the May 8 to 9 weekend followed by six additional cases on Monday.
In total, 34,323 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed and 84 cases remain active, according to county public health data.
Of the 27 weekend cases, 16 were reported Saturday followed by 11 on Sunday, according to county data.
In Santa Maria, 17 out of 11,541 total cases remain active and 156 individuals have died.
In Orcutt, six out of 1,832 total cases remain active and 29 individuals have died.
In Lompoc, 24 out of 3,798 total cases remain active and 53 individuals have died.
In the Santa Ynez Valley area of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Ballard, seven out of 1,041 total cases remain active and 18 individuals have died.
In the North County area of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe, two out of 1,296 total cases remain active and 22 individuals have died.
The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department reported seven new COVID-19 cases over the weekend followed by four new cases on Monday.
In total, 21,293 cases have been confirmed and 142 cases remain active, according to county public health data.