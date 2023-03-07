031419 Women Winemakers Dinner 2019 10

Alison Thomson of Lepiane Wines leans in to give a pour at the 2019 Women Winemakers dinner event. The annual Santa Barbara County Women Winemakers celebration is slated for Sunday, March 12, at The Inn at Mattei’s Tavern.

 Photo contributed, Heather Daenitz of Craft & Cluster

More than 30 Santa Barbara County Women Winemakers and female chefs, bakers and food crafters are ready to welcome guests to the sixth annual International Women’s Day fundraising event on Sunday, March 12, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

The annual event coincides with the March 8 global holiday that each year brings awareness to women's' civil rights.

This year's charitable event will be held at the newly-opened and historic Mattei’s Tavern, Auberge Resorts Collection, in downtown Los Olivos, featuring appetizers, sweets, and wine tastings.

