Santa Barbara County’s long history of winemaking is finally receiving the attention it didn’t seek. In November, Forbes named Santa Barbara County “the most exciting wine destination in the U.S,” and days later Wine Spectator named Santa Barbara County its Wine Region of the Year.
“The stars are aligning. You’re sitting on top of something that’s been a powder keg for 20 years. This is our moment to share the excitement that we all feel as winemakers,” said Wes Hagen of Santa Maria-based Miller Family Wine Company.
According to the National Association of American Wineries, the U.S. leads the world in wine consumption while providing 12 percent of its production. California’s 4,500 wineries make 85 percent of all U.S. wines with an economic impact of $71.2 billion.
Santa Barbara County, with its Goldilocks climate, transverse mountain ranges, inland temperatures and cooling marine layer is home to seven officially designated American Viticultural Areas, including the state’s second oldest: Santa Maria Valley AVA (1981). Santa Ynez Valley AVA followed in 1983 before the explosive growth of vineyards and wineries in the region throughout the 1990s.
Hagen himself did the legwork to earn official federal designation of Santa Rita Hills AVA (2001), Happy Canyon AVA (2009) and Ballard Canyon AVA (2013). C. Frederic Brander forged the way for Los Olivos AVA (2015), before Hagen returned again to establish Alisos Canyon AVA (2020).
“How we got here was not writing PR releases. It wasn’t about being fancy. It was yeoman’s work. We’re making wine,” Hagen said.
History in the missions
Wine found its way to the region with the missions. In 1782, Fr. Junipero Serra ordered vineyards planted at what would become Mission Santa Barbara (1786). Then came Lompoc’s Mission La Purísima Concepcion (1787) and Solvang’s Mission Santa Inés (1804).
Justinian Claire brought the county’s first commercial foray into viticulture in 1884 when he imported grape slips from France to plant 150 acres of Santa Cruz Island. By the end of the decade, the county was home to 45 wineries encompassing 260 acres and was the third-largest wine producing county in the California behind Los Angeles and Napa.
“It’s clear that we have an advantage of diversity which doesn’t always sound as sexy as it is. We live in an area that has the only purely east-west transverse mountain range on the coast from Chile to Alaska,” Hagen said.
This allows Pacific-cooled winds to funnel through Solomon Hills to Guadalupe Dunes, breeze through Santa Rita Hills between Lompoc and Buellton, and fan across the Santa Maria Valley to provide a diurnal shift in temperature upon which grapes thrive. Here we find Chardonnay, the county’s largest producer, as well as Riesling and Pinot Noir.
The county’s climate, soils, geomorphology and microclimates from valley to valley, beach to beach are also wildly varied giving rise to ample opportunity to plant a diverse selection of the world’s best grapes.
“We benefit from living in the most diverse wine region on the planet Earth. On a hot summer day, it can be 70 degrees in Lompoc and 100 at Lake Cachuma, so every mile you travel east, the temperature goes up 1 degree. That gives us the opportunity to grow 70 different wine grapes in a 30-mile corridor. You name it, we grow it,” Hagen said.
At Buellton, where mountains return to the more common north/south orientation, the climate changes dramatically giving rise to the warmer inland climes for vibrant Cabernet Sauvignon, Syrah, Cabernet Franc, Merlot, Petit Verdot, Grenache, Mourvedre, Rousanne, Viognier, Sauvignon Blanc, and far more.
Prohibition brought to a standstill the legal sales and consumption of alcohol from 1920 to 1930, but by 1934 Santa Barbara wineries were back in action selling refills for jug wine, Hagen said.
Umberto Dardi’s Goleta vineyard was first back onboard in 1933 followed closely by Benjamin Alfonso’s Old Santa Ynez Winery on Old College Rancho land the same year, according to historian Victor Geraci.
The 1960s saw the introduction of the first modern vineyard to Santa Barbara County with Uriel Nielson’s and Bill DeMattei’s plantings of Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, and Riesling on bench land in the Tepusquet region of the Santa Maria Valley.
Nielson Vineyard still exists, though now under the ownership of Jackson Family Wines, thanks in no small part to a commercial deal with Christian Brothers in the late 1960s.
“Brother Timothy (Diener) had a lot of influence on wine makers. When he made a long-term contract with a vineyard, it was a big deal,” Hagen said.
Santa Ynez Valley entered the game in 1969 with Claire and Boyd Bettencourt’s Santa Ynez Winery followed in 1971 by Leonard Firestone’s first of a multi-generational vineyard endeavor. Their Best in Show ’77 Riesling at Santa Francisco Vintners’ Club and ’78 Chardonnay Best in Show in London helped put Santa Ynez Valley on the world wine map.
From here, Santa Barbara County wine history reads like Biblical lineage in an industry that offers kinship before competition. One can’t talk about Santa Barbara County wines without mentioning pioneering winemakers Richard Sanford and Michael Benedict who explored the cooler side of the county with their Santa Rita Hills Sanford & Benedict Vineyards & Winery.
Pierre LaFond of Santa Barbara Winery (1962) fame added his eponymous vineyard to those hills as well.
Byron “Ken” Brown (Zaca Mesa - Los Olivos, Byron - Santa Maria, Ken Brown - Buellton) and Rick Longoria (Gainey - Santa Ynez, Longoria - Lompoc) gave rise to renown wine makers who trained under them, among them Jim Clendenen (Au Bon Climat - Santa Maria), Adam Tolmach (Ojai Vineyard - Ojai), Bob Lindquist (Qupé - Santa Maria).
Getting famous
Santa Barbara County’s wine region has been well recorded. The 2004 film “Sideways” came as a mixed blessing, bringing notoriety to the region, and particularly its Pinot Noir, but nearly killing the market for Merlot.
Today, Santa Barbara County includes nearly 300 wineries which together harvest nearly 15,000 acres, according to the Santa Barbara County Vintners Association. Pinot Noir leads the pack at well over 5,000 acres, with Chardonnay following (4,500 acres), then Syrah (1,207), Cabernet Sauvignon (702), miscellaneous reds (554), Sauvignon Blanc (501), Pinot Gris, Grenache, and miscellaneous whites, Merlot, Cabernet Franc, and Viognier.
The industry contributes $1.7 billion to Santa Barbara County’s economy, the equivalent of 9,000 full-time-equivalent jobs. Wine is the county’s number one finished agricultural product, while the grape crop is its second-most valuable agricultural crop.
“We’re like Grandma: we’re not going to come visit you, but the door’s always open if you want to come visit us. At this moment, we’ve got the best chocolate cake, the love, the attention, the seriousness, but also the feeling that you’re in an area that cares about you and makes wines that are incredibly complex without taking all the fun out of it,” Hagen said.