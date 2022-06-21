Except for high clouds and a slight chance of thundershowers Wednesday, northern Santa Barbara County residents can expect the weather to remain slightly warmer than seasonal averages through next week, meteorologists said.
The National Weather Service office in Oxnard said the North County will be slightly cooler Wednesday, with a 20% chance of thundershowers, then Thursday will return to warmer weather for at least a week.
Temperatures are expected to reach the mid- to high 70s in Santa Maria, hover in the mid-70s in Lompoc and stretch into the high 80s in the Santa Ynez Valley well into next week, according to the National Weather Service forecast.
“It’s a pretty typical start to summer on the Central Coast,” John Lindsey, meteorologist for Pacific Gas and Electric Co. at Diablo Canyon Power Plant, said of the temperatures, which he said may be slightly warmer than seasonal highs.
Lindsey said he doubted the North County would see any showers Wednesday, although the chances would be better around New Cuyama.
But he noted the offshore winds that have kept it hot all the way to the seashore — it hit 70 degrees at 3 a.m. Tuesday at Diablo Canyon — will give way to northwest winds that will “turn on the air conditioning” along the beaches.
But the Central Coast is seeing the effects of both La Niña and climate change in the long stretches of hot weather in recent months and the drought that has plagued the region for a decade.
La Niña is the name for a condition when seawater in the eastern Pacific Ocean near the equator cools down. It is the opposite of El Niño, when the water there warms up.
“A strong La Niña really does affect our weather here on the Central Coast,” Lindsey said. “It drives the storm track farther north and we stay drier.”
The current La Niña condition has persisted since 2020 and is now one of the strongest springtime La Niñas since 1950, according to Michelle L’Heureux of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
That is exacerbating the drought that, except for a few wet years, has gripped the Central Coast and, indeed, the Western United States since 2010.
The first six months of 2022 were the driest on record at Cal Poly, where the records stretch back to 1869.
In fact, the U.S. Drought Monitor just recently raised Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties’ drought level from D-2, severe drought, to D-3, extreme drought, and the counties’ eastern portions and neighboring Kern County are at Level D-4, exceptional drought.
Wildfire danger was rated “high” Tuesday in both the Los Padres National Forest and lands under the jurisdiction of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
But at the same time, La Niña increases northwest, or onshore, winds that bring cooler temperatures to beach areas, although they don’t do much to cool off inland areas because those areas are more protected from the wind.
“Stronger northwest winds are kind of like an air conditioner along the coastal areas because they create an upwelling of colder ocean water and bring in the marine layer,” Lindsey said. “Very few records have been broken along the coastline. But the interiors have been breaking a lot of heat records.”
For example, Lindsey said, since 2000 San Luis Obispo has broken 87 heat records and Paso Robles has broken 104 records.
No records are expected to fall over the next week.