Santa Barbara County voters take to the polls on Super Tuesday

Olivera said she knew who she wanted to vote for when it came to the presidential election, but it was harder to get to know the candidates for local positions from the sample ballot, since not all of them provided candidate statements.

Other Santa Maria voters, such as Lois and Larry Harlow, were eager to cast their votes for candidates such as 24th Congressional District candidate Andy Caldwell at the Minami Community Center.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“We came here today mainly for that reason,” said Lois Harlow.

A majority of the polling locations had bilingual staff to assist both English- and Spanish-speaking voters.

Gabriel Jacuinde, who also voted at Minami, said she was grateful for the Spanish-language services that she received when filling out her ballot.

She said she wanted her vote to have value, since some people cannot or choose not to vote.

Santa Barbara County Registrar of Voters Joseph Holland said poll workers were noticing a number of people who did not have a party preference marked — keeping them from voting for a presidential candidate — and were assisting them with using a crossover ballot if they wished.