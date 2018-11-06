Voters throughout Santa Barbara County are heading to the polls today to cast ballots for local city, school and special district leaders, two city cannabis tax measures, a school district parcel tax, a school bond issue, a college bond issue, and two proposals to create an independent supervisorial redistricting commission.
In addition, voters will be faced with choosing who will represent them at both the state and local levels.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and the vote totals from mail-in ballots are expected to be posted shortly after the polls close, according to the Santa Barbara County Clerk-Recorder’s Office.
County citizens who are unsure of their precinct polling place can find it with just a few clicks at www.sbcvote.com/SampleballotandpollplaceLookup/.
Those who haven’t registered can still cast a ballot today by visiting one of the County Elections Offices in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria or Lompoc before 8 p.m.
Those who received a mail-in ballot but haven’t sent it back can return it up until 8 p.m. at one of the official drive-up ballot drop boxes located outside the three Elections Offices.
Here’s a quick look at who and what voters in the North County will be asked to decide when they step into the voting booth:
Santa Barbara County
Voters throughout Santa Barbara County will be asked to choose between two competing measures that would each create an independent commission to redraw the supervisorial district boundaries.
Measure G2018 asks voters to approve an ordinance establishing the Citizens’ Independent Redistricting Commission and was proposed by County Board of Supervisors Chairman and 1st District Supervisor Das Williams.
Measure H2018 is an initiative that would create the County Independent Redistricting that was presented to the county in a petition from the Reason in Government citizens group.
County supervisors support the creation of an independent commission to draw the boundaries of the supervisorial districts.
Cities
Santa Maria
Voters will be asked to choose City Council members for two districts as Santa Maria begins its transition to electing the council by district rather than at-large.
For District 3, Councilman Michael W. Moats is facing challengers Raymond Acosta and Gloria Soto, while in District 4, Rafael “Rafa” Gutierrez is challenging incumbent Etta Waterfield.
City voters also will be asked to approve the Public Safety/Essential Services Measure, or Measure U2018, which would extend and enhance the previously approved Measure U2012 sales and use tax at a rate of 1 cent until ended by voters.
Funds raised by the tax would be used for neighborhood police patrols, firefighter staffing, gang suppression and enforcement, crime, graffiti and vandalism prevention, improving medical aid call response times and programs for the library, recreation, homelessness and at-risk youths.
Lompoc
The city of Lompoc is also transitioning to electing City Council members by district, and voters will be selecting their council representatives in two districts as well as choosing a mayor.
Two council members — James Mosby and Jenelle Osborne — are facing off in a bid for the mayor’s seat.
In District 2, Shirley Sherman is challenging Councilman Victor Vega for the seat, while in District 3, Robert Cuthbert and Dirk Starbuck are facing off in a bid to join the council.
Lompoc voters are also being asked to approve a cannabis tax, or actually a range of taxes, through Measure D2018.
If approved, the measure would levy taxes of up to 1 percent on proceeds from cannabis cultivation, up to 6 percent on nonmedical retail cannabis operations and up to 6 percent on microbusiness net proceeds, not including medical marijuana retail sales.
It also would impose a flat fee tax of $15,000 a year on net income of less than $2 million and $30,000 on net income of $2 million or more of net proceeds from manufacturing and distribution businesses.
Guadalupe
Guadalupe voters will be electing two members of the City Council, and although the mayor’s seat and city treasurer’s position are both up for election, only one candidate filed to run for each of those offices.
John Lizalde decided not to seek re-election to the mayor’s seat, leaving Councilman Ariston Julian, whose council term was expiring, the only candidate for mayor.
Councilwoman Virginia Ponce also chose not to seek re-election, leaving only four newcomers in competition for two seats — Manuel Estorga, Liliana Cardenas, Richard Jenne and Eugene Anthony Costa Jr.
City treasurer Megan Lizalde chose not to seek re-election, leaving Anna Marie Santillan Michaud the only candidate for that seat.
Buellton
Four City Council seats — one of them currently vacant — are up for election in Buellton, where Mayor Holly Sierra was unopposed in her bid for re-election and will not appear on the ballot.
Challenger Judith Dale and incumbents Ed Andrisek, Art Mercado and Dave King are running for two four-year council seats.
The third-highest vote getter among the four will fill a third seat with an assigned two-year term to even out the field of vacancies in elections held every two years. It will revert to a four-year seat at the next election in 2020.
Robyn Albrecht Caplan, Andrew John Sanchez and Elysia Lewis are running for a currently vacant seat with two years remaining on a four-year term.
Solvang
The mayor’s seat and three City Council seats are up for election in Solvang, where voters also are being asked to approve a cannabis tax.
In the mayor’s race, incumbent Jim Richardson is being challenged by Councilman Ryan Toussaint.
In the council races, Edwin Skytt and appointed incumbent Karen Waite are running for the remaining two years left on her four-year seat.
Those seeking one of the two four-year seats up for election are incumbent Joan Laird Jamieson and challengers Robert Clarke, Kim K. Jensen, Niels “Chris” Djernaes and Denise El Amin.
Kenny “Esko” Lama Newyork dropped out of the race but will still appear on the ballot.
Voters will be asked to approve Measure F2018, which would impose an initial 5-percent tax on the gross revenues of any commercial cannabis operations in the city. The tax could be increased annually to a maximum of 10 percent.
The City Council has already decided cannabis operations will be limited to a small commercial zone at the west end of the city where only one medical marijuana distributor will be allowed.
School Districts
Allan Hancock Joint Community College District
Voters in Allan Hancock Joint Community College District’s Trustee Area 3 will cast ballots for the representative for that area on the board of trustees, and voters throughout the district will be asked to approve a bond measure.
In the race for the board, incumbent Larry Lahr is facing challenger Jesse Ramirez.
Measure Y2018 would provide some improvements at the Solvang Festival Theater and the Public Safety Training Complex in Lompoc.
But the main thrust of the $75 million bond issue is replacing facilities that have exceeded their useful lives at the Santa Maria campus, where some of the buildings constructed in the 1960s are outdated, inadequate and deteriorating.
Santa Maria Joint Union High School District
Four candidates are seeking three seats on the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District Board of Trustees.
David E. Baskett is challenging for a seat against incumbents Dominick Palera, Diana Perez and Carol Karamitsos.
Santa Maria-Bonita School District
Two seats are up for election in the Santa Maria-Bonita School District, and two candidates are challenging both incumbents.
Abraham Melendrez and Gary Michaels are hoping to unseat incumbents Vedamarie R. Alvarez-Flores and Ricky Lara.
Lompoc Unified School District
One short-term and two long-term seats are up for election in Lompoc Unified School District.
For the short-term seat, candidates are William “Bill” Heath, Timothy C. Moncier and Alan Skinner.
For the long-term seats, incumbent Steve Straight is facing challengers Deb Andrews, Nancy Schuler-Jones and Gloria U. Grijalva.
Guadalupe Union School District
In Guadalupe Union School District, three incumbents are facing a single challenger for the three seats up for election.
Raul Rodriguez Jr. is hoping to take a seat from incumbents Sheila Maria Costa Cepeda, Diana R. Arriola and Mary Lou Sabedra-Cuello.
Orcutt Union School District
Voters in Orcutt Union School District will be filling three governing board seats up for election with none of the incumbents running.
Five candidates on the ballot are Laurel Ciervo, Shaun Henderson, Melanie Waffle, Eric Melsheimer and Mark Steller.
Cuyama Joint Unified School District
One incumbent is facing two challenger for two seats up for election in the Cuyama Joint Unified School District.
Incumbent Juan Gonzalez is up against challengers Heather Lomax and Whitney Nichole Goller.
Buellton Union School District
Voters in Buellton Union School District will be asked to approve Measure A2018, which would impose a tax of $99 per year on each parcel in the district for a period of eight years.
Senior citizens would be exempt from paying the tax that is expected to raise approximately $250,000 per year and could only be used for specific programs to improve the educational program and expand student health and wellness services.
Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District
Eleven candidates are seeking three seats up for election on the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District Board of Trustees.
Incumbent Jan Clevenger is facing challengers Eric J. Zivic, Kros Andrade, Carl Johnson, Lori Parker, Eileen Preston, Jessica Yacoub, Tyler Sprague, John L. Baeke, Tory Babcock and Elizabeth S. Breen.
Special Districts
Santa Maria Public Airport District
One short-term seat is up for election on the Santa Maria Public Airport District board, where appointed incumbent Steven M. Brown is facing challenger Jim Bray.
Lompoc Valley Medical Center
Voters will have to decide among three challengers, two incumbents and an appointed incumbent to fill three seats up for election on the Lompoc Valley Medical Center Board of Directors.
Challengers Christopher Lumsdaine, Leslie M. Kelly and Elham “Ellie” Novin-Baheran are facing incumbents Roger J. McConnell and Mary Sharp and appointed incumbent Sharon L. Martinez.
Vandenberg Village Community Services District
Voters will choose who among four candidates will fill two seats on the Vandenberg Village Community Services District Board of Directors, where incumbent Charles E. Blair is facing challengers Daniel Redmon, Steven W. Heuring and Katherine Ann Stewart.
Mission Hills Community Services District
Two incumbents are facing a single challenger for two seats on the Mission Hills Community Services District Board of Directors, with Karina M. Naughton taking on incumbents Bruce Nix and James M. MacKenze.
Santa Ynez Community Services District
Four candidates are seeking two seats on the Santa Ynez Community Services District Board of Directors.
Incumbents David K. Higgins and Dave Seymour are facing challengers David Beard and Robert P. D’Ambra.
Santa Ynez River Water Conservation District, Improvement District No. 1
One at-large seat, one Division 2 seat and one Division 3 seat are up for election on the Santa Ynez River Water Conservation District, Improvement District No. 1 Board of Trustees.
For the at-large seat, Allen Anderson is challenging incumbent R. Brad Joos.
In the Division 2 race, Anita Finifrock is taking on incumbent Jeff Clay, while Brian Schultz is challenging incumbent Kevin Walsh for the Division 3 seat.