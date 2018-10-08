Competing proposals to create an independent redistricting committee to redraw supervisorial district boundaries based on the 2020 Census are on the Nov. 6 General Election ballot, one put forward by a citizens committee and the other developed by a Santa Barbara County supervisor.
In July, the County Board of Supervisors unanimously agreed to put both proposals on the ballot rather than choosing to simply adopt one or the other as an ordinance.
The Initiative to Create a County of Santa Barbara Independent Redistricting Commission was put together by a group called Reason in Government and submitted to the board with a request to make it an ordinance.
It was initially reviewed by the board July 3, when supervisors asked the staff to research questions some of them had about its impact on the county.
At the same time, supervisors reviewed a proposed ordinance dubbed “You Draw the Lines” that was prepared by the staff of Board Chairman and 1st District Supervisor Das Williams to create the County of Santa Barbara Citizens’ Independent Redistricting Commission.
The Reason in Government ordinance, set forth in just over three pages of text, calls for a commission that would consist of five members and five alternates, while the nearly 11-page “You Draw the Lines” ordinance would establish a commission of 11 members.
The makeup of the commissions and the qualifications specified to be a member vary considerably between the two proposed ordinances, and their methods of selecting the members diverge even more widely.
Among the Reason in Government requirements, the commission must include a member from each of the five districts but may not include more than two members of the same political party.
Alternates for each district representative must be registered to the same political party as the commission member from that district.
The only “You Draw the Lines” references to political parties are that qualified applicants cannot have changed parties within five years prior to being appointed and that the final makeup of the commission should be as close as possible to the same proportion of political party members as that of the county’s registered voters, but the ratio does not have to be exact.
Under the Reason in Government ordinance, the five commission members and alternates would be selected by a random drawing from all the qualified applications received.
Under the “You Draw the Lines” ordinance, the entire pool of applicants would be narrowed down to the most-qualified 45 candidates, who would then be divided into five subpools — one for each supervisorial district.
Five commission members chosen by a random drawing from each subpool would then review the remaining applications to select one more member from each district and another at-large member based on the same criteria applied when selecting the other five.
Those include relevant experience, analytical skills, ability to be impartial and racial, ethnic, geographic, age and gender diversity.
According to a county staff report, Williams’ ordinance was developed as his staff researched how other counties dealt with redistricting after “many community organizations … expressed concerns about some of the provisions of the initiative” in the Reason in Government petition.
Supervisors had the option of adopting the Reason in Government’s proposed ordinance with no changes as part of the County Code or ordering that it be placed on the Nov. 6 ballot.
The board also could have adopted the “You Draw the Lines” ordinance into the County Code or ordered it to be placed on the same ballot to let the voters choose which should be adopted.
At their July 17 meeting, where a general spirit of cooperation and mutual support prevailed, supervisors chose to put both on the ballot.
Robert Collector, one of the founders of the group calling itself Reason in Government that gathered the required signatures to put its initiative on the ballot, extended “great good wishes to the county.”
“I’ve come to say we intend to support you,” he said, adding the group would encourage citizens to vote “in favor of both measures” and he hoped the county would be the “bell weather” for government-private partnerships to get rid of the “awful” practice of gerrymandering.
Fifth District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino thought it would “be respectful” for the board to vote on the Reason in Government initiative before voting on the “You Draw the Lines” proposal, because whichever one the board voted on first would be listed first on the ballot.
“I think that’s a good thing to show some respect to the committee to go out and gather those signatures,” agreed 4th District Supervisor Peter Adam. “I don’t think we can lose as a community (regardless of) whichever one gets the most votes.”
Lavagnino agreed: “I’m in favor of both of them.”