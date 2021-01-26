Availability of vaccine appointments in Santa Barbara County is shrinking as public health officials await updates from the state and federal governments about the next allocations of doses.
Tuesday's vaccination clinic at Santa Barbara Community College offered the last of the 1,200 doses made available to residents 75 and older through county point-of-dispensing vaccination sites for the time being, with no further clinic dates or locations announced.
According to department spokeswoman Jackie Ruiz, the county is awaiting information about allocations before announcing its next clinic to prevent having to cancel appointments or close sites due to a lack of supply.
"We are hoping not to have this happen and, therefore, are being very measured in our vaccine appointment availability until we have confirmation of allocation. To date, we have not had to cancel appointments for this reason," Ruiz said.
The majority of vaccines have been allocated to providers like hospitals and clinics throughout the county, which are still connecting eligible patients with appointments. However, supplies are shrinking at these sites as well.
Some providers currently low on vaccine supplies are communicating with neighboring clinics and hospitals to seek further availability. Lompoc Valley Medical Center officials said they were able to share information with patients about appointment availability at Santa Maria's Marian Regional Medical Center after they had to cut down on their own appointments.
"We started with administering more than 350 doses per day. This week, we are doing 100 or fewer per day, until we get more clarity on upcoming vaccine allocation," Lompoc Valley Medical Center CEO Steve Popkin said. "We had to slow the pace because we were not allocated as much vaccine as we hoped or expected."
Appointment registration for individuals 75 and older at Marian's next available clinic on Thursday has closed, according to the appointment signup page, with more appointments to be announced in the future.
For more information about COVID-19 vaccines or registering for an appointment in Santa Barbara County, call 211 and select option 4, or visit publichealthsbc.org/vaccine.
Daily COVID-19 cases
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 256 additional COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths from the illness on Tuesday.
Confirmed cases in the county now total 27,402, with 2,063 cases still active and contagious, according to county public health data.
Of the eight individuals whose deaths were announced Tuesday, seven were over the age of 70 and one was between the ages of 50 and 69. Two were from Santa Barbara, one from Goleta, one from Lompoc, and four from Santa Maria, according to county data.
Two of the deaths were also associated with a COVID-19 outbreak at a congregate living facility. A total of 275 deaths has now been confirmed in the county.
The number of individuals hospitalized for COVID-19 remains high, with 192 persons being treated in hospitals throughout the county as of Tuesday. This includes 51 individuals in intensive care units, according to county data.
While the Public Health Department reported a drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations into the low 100s on Monday, officials reported Tuesday that this was an error caused by a discrepancy in state data.
In the city of Santa Maria, 571 out of 9,475 total cases remain active and 113 individuals have died.
In the community of Orcutt, 90 out of 1,461 total cases remain active and 17 individuals have died.
In the city of Lompoc, 200 out of 2,823 total cases remain active and 24 individuals have died.
In the Santa Ynez Valley areas of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Ballard, 68 out of 798 total cases remain active and 12 individuals have died.
In the unincorporated North County areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe, 76 out of 1,063 total cases remain active and 16 individuals have died.
The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department reported 194 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, according to county public health data.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county now total 17,151, with 1,833 cases still active and contagious.