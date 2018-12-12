The aerial firefighting capabilities of Santa Barbara County will take a big leap forward with the purchase of a used Sikorsky HH-60L Black Hawk helicopter from the National Guard.
County supervisors approved the purchase on a 5-0 vote waiving the competitive bid requirement, allowing the Fire Protection District to acquire the military-grade helicopter at a fraction of the cost of a new Black Hawk.
Third District Supervisor Joan Hartmann said she has a personal interest in the purchase because she was evacuated during the Windmill fire.
“The only reason our house didn’t burn down was the aircraft,” Hartmann said.
Interim Fire Chief Michael Dyer said the helicopter will cost less than $1.73 million, noting Cal Fire just purchased two new Black Hawks for between $20 million and $25 million each.
He said there will be some additional costs to remove military-specific equipment from the Black Hawk and install the gear necessary to turn it into a Firehawk aerial firefighting unit.
The annual operation and maintenance costs also will be higher than the choppers the county currently operates.
“I think it’s very important to modernize our fleet,” 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino said. “I just want to make sure this is coming from fire funds and not general tax dollars.”
Dyer assured him that was the case.
“There’s no better way to spend our money than a game-changer,” Lavagnino said.
But Dyer also indicated the benefits will outweigh the costs by providing more water drops in a given time and nearly tripling the amount of water delivered in a single drop, compared to the department’s existing helicopter.
Currently, the Fire Protection District and Sheriff’s Office jointly operate the Air Support Unit, which consists of five helicopters — two Bell OH-58A “Kiowas,” primarily used for law enforcement and search-and-rescue missions; two Bell UH-1H “Hueys,” generally used for firefighting and search-and-rescue missions; and a Bell UH-1N “Huey,” a twin-engine version used mostly for missions over water.
“Copter 308 is 51 years old and flew in the Vietnam War,” Dyer said of the Huey County Fire operates in his report to the board.
He also said that “with over 14,000 flight hours, (it) has performance limitations and maintenance requirements commensurate with a 51-year-old aircraft.”
“The helicopter is reaching a point where it no longer consistently meets the growing needs of the communities served by the Fire Department and Sheriff’s Office,” he said.
Dyer also said the Hueys are discontinued models, so parts are no longer available.
Board Chairman and 1st District Supervisor Das Williams noted Cal Fire has a shop that machines parts for the agency’s fleet of 11 Hueys.
“I’m OK with that strategy, but we need to fly at night in some pretty hairy conditions,” Williams said.
County Fire’s Huey flies at 120 knots and carries 360 gallons of water, but the Firehawk will fly at 190 knots and carry 1,000 gallons of water, which can be released as a full load or in three separate loads.
It can also carry twice as many personnel, Dyer said.
“I think this is such a great upgrade,” said 4th District Supervisor Peter Adam, adding County Fire “can really stomp stuff” with a 1,000-gallon water drop.
Although the Black Hawk, built in 2002, only has 3,196 hours on it and should last 30 to 40 years, Hartmann said the county needs to be looking ahead on the rest of the fleet.
“I think we need a strategic plan for funding our aircraft over time,” she said.
Lavagnino said that’s something the Fire Department has to prioritize.