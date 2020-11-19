Santa Barbara County under limited stay-at-home order beginning Saturday

Due to Santa Barbara County's status in the state's purple tier, all nonessential gatherings and activities will be restricted from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning this weekend under a limited stay-at-home order, the county Public Health Department announced Thursday.

The order is effective from 10 p.m. Saturday until 5 a.m. Dec. 21, and applies to all 42 counties in the purple tier.

Under the order, all gatherings between different households and nonessential activities are prohibited during these hours. Those not working in essential businesses or completing essential activities are required to stay in their residences, lodging or temporary accommodations after 10 p.m.

Permitted activities include walking the dog, going to the grocery store, picking up prescriptions or completing other essential needs, according to California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly. The order does not apply to those experiencing homelessness.

All nonessential businesses must close by 10 p.m. as well. Restaurants must cease outdoor dining by that time but may continue with takeout and delivery.

With COVID-19 cases spiking throughout the state, public health officials hope the order will prevent disease transmission that occurs when individuals socialize and consume alcohol.

"Activities conducted during 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. are often nonessential and more likely related to social activities and gatherings that have a higher likelihood of leading to reduced inhibition and reduced likelihood to adhere to COVID-19 preventive measures," said county Public Health Department spokeswoman Jackie Ruiz.