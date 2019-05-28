The Santa Barbara County Fire Department is preparing for the 2019 “high fire season” by increasing the number of vehicles and firefighters that respond to vegetation fires.
Starting June 3, Santa Barbara County Fire and other local agencies will step up the number of engines, dozers, crews and helicopters that respond to vegetation fires, a department spokesman said. In addition, burn permits for residential burning or hazard reduction will be suspended.
The spokesman said county residents should be extra vigilant about fire safety, remember to maintain vegetation clearance around structures and prepare and familiarize themselves with a wildfire action plan.