The California Public Health Department allocated an additional 6,500 COVID-19 vaccines to Santa Barbara County on Tuesday, as county officials report that 32,000 total doses now have been administered, according to local vaccine data.
Once county officials put in an official order for the additional doses, the total number of vaccines will rise to 51,375.
At this time, the county is continuing to vaccinate individuals 75 and older and those in Tier 1A, which includes acute care, psychiatric and correctional facility hospital staff, paramedics, and staff and residents in long-term care facilities.
No new appointments for those 75 and older at county point-of-dispensing sites have been announced. Vaccinations are continuing for older residents at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and Lompoc Valley Medical Center, with other providers following up with health care workers to schedule second doses.
While vaccine efforts slowly gain traction, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department is continuing to expand testing opportunities, bringing a mobile testing unit to Lompoc on Friday.
The site will be at Lompoc's Ryon Memorial Park Monday through Friday for at least the next two weeks, according to public health officials. Appointment registration is available at lhi.care/covidtesting.
Daily COVID-19 cases
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 226 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths from the illness on Thursday.
Confirmed cases in the county now total 27,754, with 1,685 cases still active and contagious, according to county public health data.
The six individuals whose deaths were reported Thursday all were over the age of 70. Three were from Santa Maria, two from the Santa Ynez Valley, and one from Santa Barbara, according to county data. One individual died in connection with a COVID-19 outbreak at a congregate living facility.
In total, 285 COVID-19 deaths have been confirmed in Santa Barbara County, with 43% reported in January alone.
COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped slightly Thursday to 193, including 51 individuals in the intensive care unit, according to county data.
In the city of Santa Maria, 463 out of 9,583 total cases remain active, and 118 individuals have died.
In the community of Orcutt, 70 out of 1,475 total cases remain active. Seventeen individuals have died.
In the city of Lompoc, 181 out of 2,783 total cases remain active and 24 individuals have died.
In the Santa Ynez Valley areas of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Ballard, 52 out of 809 total cases remain active. Fourteen individuals have died.
In the unincorporated North County areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe, 55 out of 1,077 total cases remain active. Sixteen individuals have died.
The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department reported 145 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday along with three deaths from the illness.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county now total 17,511, with 1,908 cases still active and contagious, according to county public health data.
The three additional deaths included individuals between the ages of 50 and 90, according to county public health spokeswoman Michelle Shoresman.
In total, 164 COVID-19 deaths have been confirmed in San Luis Obispo County.