A report on Immigration and Customs Enforcement access to inmates at Santa Barbara County Jail is scheduled to be delivered to the Board of Supervisors by the Sheriff’s Office when the board meets Tuesday.
Supervisors are changing up their usual schedule by moving the first meeting of the month from Santa Barbara to Santa Maria, where they will gather at 9 a.m. in the Board Hearing Room of the Joseph Centeno Government Administration Building at 511 E. Lakeside Parkway.
The board is also scheduled to hold the first reading of a County Code amendment making cannabis licensing operations effective in the Coastal Zone; consider adding a program allowing residents to pay for energy and water efficiency and renewable energy projects through an assessment on their homes; and hear an annual Department of Social Services update on Child Welfare Services issues.
As part of the state Transparent Review of Unjust Transfers Act requirements, the Sheriff’s Office will provide supervisors with a report on ICE’s access to individuals incarcerated at the County Jail.
The board also will hear public comment about the federal law and the county’s policy related to it.
Of the 15,241 inmates who left custody in 2017, ICE requested interviews with only 526 and actually picked up only 351, or just 2.3 percent of the total number released, according to a staff presentation.
The presentation also lists current charges and past convictions of 14 inmates that qualify them for deportation and were reported to ICE, including one inmate who’s apparently been in custody 52 times, others in custody 19 and 14 times and two each in custody 13 times.
Only two were not in custody multiple times.
Charges and convictions include lewd acts with a child under 14 by force or fear, lewd acts with a child, corporal injury to a child, corporal injury to a spouse, assault with a deadly weapon, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol causing injury, criminal threats, threatening a witness with force or fear, felony evading arrest via vehicle pursuit, conspiracy, grand theft auto, possession of narcotics, sales of narcotics, burglary and failure to register as a sex offender.
The staff report says the Sheriff’s Office may provide additional statistics at the meeting.
The board’s second meeting of December and last scheduled meeting of 2018 is set for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 11, in the Board Hearing Room on the fourth floor of the County Administration Building at 105 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara.