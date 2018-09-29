Santa Barbara County supervisors will review recommendations on fuels management and community defensible space, receive the comprehensive annual financial report for the 2017-18 fiscal year and consider giving themselves a raise when they meet Tuesday.
The board is scheduled to convene at 9 a.m. in the Board Hearing Room on the fourth floor of the County Administration Building at 105 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara.
North County residents unable to attend the meeting in Santa Barbara can view the proceedings and provide testimony by video streaming in the Board of Supervisors Conference Room at the Joseph Centeno Betteravia Government Center at 511 E. Lakeside Parkway in Santa Maria.
The meeting also will be live-streamed by CSBTV on YouTube and on the Board of Supervisors website at www.countyofsb.org/bos.
Controlling wildfires
An update on the current and future state of fuels management and community defensible space will be presented by the County Fire Department chief and staff, assisted by Los Padres National Forest and Cal Fire personnel, in response to a previous request from the Board of Supervisors.
In a report to the board, Fire Chief Eric Peterson said more frequent and larger-scale wildfires have raised the sense of urgency regarding fuels management — the process of controlling the amount of flammable vegetation and debris in wildland areas.
He said climate change and an extended fire season have forced fire protection agencies to concentrate on fire suppression efforts rather than fuels management.
“Managing the fuel load, particularly in areas adjacent to communities, has become critically important as we become more vulnerable to the impacts of uncontrolled vegetation fires,” Peterson said in the report.
Management methods can include controlled burns, fuel breaks, roadside grass clearing, neighborhood chipping and temporarily or permanently removing vegetation using hand crews with hand tools, heavy equipment like bulldozers and masticators and goats.
Peterson said it might require any or all of those methods and the cooperation of partner agencies.
In addition to the update on fuels management and defensible space, supervisors will hear information on new state legislation and Cal Fire performance measures that have local implications.
County finances
Supervisors will hear the county’s financial condition continues to improve, rising to a net position of $519,046, according to a report to the board prepared by Kyle Slattery, Financial Reporting Division chief.
However, Slattery noted the county’s unrestricted net position remained negative — at minus $528 million — due to long-term liabilities.
A new government accounting standard required entering a new number for net pension and other postemployment benefit liabilities, raising it from $103 million as of June 30, 2016, to $122 million on the same date in 2017.
But Slattery’s report says the county has accumulated more than $11 million in assets to pay other postemployment benefits in the future, and continuing the county’s funding policy for those benefits will reduce that liability over time.
At Tuesday’s meeting, supervisors will see how the county stacks up against four “peer coastal counties” in six metrics that summarize the county’s financial condition indicators.
Salary increases
After a citizens committee reviewed supervisors’ salaries and made recommendations for annual increases in 2015, the board approved an ordinance that would allow future salary increases ranging from zero percent to a maximum of 3 percent based on the Consumer Price Index-Urban for the Los Angeles, Riverside, Orange counties area.
The board took a 1.4 percent salary increase in the 2015-16 fiscal year but did not approve a recommended 1 percent increase in the 2016-17 fiscal year, then approved a recommended 2.2 percent increase in the 2017-18 fiscal year, according to a report from Lori Gentles, human resources director.
Based on the annual October 2017 CPI-U indices, the staff is recommending a 3 percent salary increase for the 2018-19 fiscal year, Gentles’ report said.
Staff is also recommending that an existing biweekly unit cash allowance of $278.24 be incorporated into the base salary and a 0.83 percent pension cost-sharing pickup for members of the board in classic or legacy retirement plans be implemented.
In addition, the staff is recommending a 3.28 percent increase in county contributions to health insurance be provided for all board members enrolled in and receiving county-sponsored health insurance.