Flavored tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes, would be banned in Santa Barbara County’s unincorporated areas if the Board of Supervisors approves a proposed amendment to the tobacco licensing ordinance.
Supervisors will consider introducing the amendment proposed by the Public Health Department when they meet Tuesday in Santa Barbara.
If the board agrees to introduce the amendment, it would likely be scheduled for a second reading and final adoption as part of the Dec. 17 administrative agenda consisting of items usually approved in a single vote without comment unless a supervisor or member of the public has an item pulled for discussion.
Once approved, the amendment would become effective within 90 days.
As proposed, the amendment to County Code Chapter 37A would not only prohibit the sale of flavored tobacco products but also would prohibit small inexpensive pack sizes, mail order delivery of tobacco products, discounted items and coupons that provide discount pricing.
It also would update the definition of tobacco products to include electronic smoking devices.
The purpose of the amendments is to combat the rising popularity of vaping — the use of electronic smoking devices — among young people and the appeal of flavored tobacco products to youth.
According to the Public Health Department, 80% of kids who have used tobacco started with a flavored product, the use of e-cigarettes among ninth and 11th graders doubled from 2016 to 2018 and vaping among high school students rose 78% from 2017 to 2018.
You have free articles remaining.
Tobacco companies’ marketing strategies include packaging tobacco products to resemble that used for toaster pastries, ice cream and apple juice, according to the Public Health Department report.
The report also says that while a pack contains 20 cigarettes and 20 grams of nicotine, pods used for vaping can each contain the equivalent of 41, 75 or 90 cigarettes and the equivalent amounts of nicotine.
Nicotine is identified as “brain poison” in the report, which cites altered brain development, impaired cognitive functions, greater chance of addiction to other drugs and damaged heart and lung tissues as the results.
The report also points out that as of Oct. 19, a total of 1,888 cases of lung damage and 37 deaths have been reported nationwide as a result of vaping.
Supervisors are scheduled to meet at 9 a.m. in the Board Hearing Room on the fourth floor of the County Administration Building at 105 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara.
North County residents who can’t attend the meeting in Santa Barbara can watch the proceedings and provide testimony from the Supervisors Conference Room in the Joseph Centeno Betteravia Administration Building at 511 E. Lakeside Parkway in Santa Maria.
Residents also can link to County of Santa Barbara TV live streaming through the supervisors webpage at www.countyofsb.org/bos or watch it on YouTube.