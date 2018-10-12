The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors will hold a special meeting Monday, Oct. 22, to consider agreeing to the Coastal Commission’s certification, with modifications, of the cannabis land use ordinance for the Coastal Zone.
The meeting is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. in the Supervisors Hearing Room on the fourth floor of the County Administration Building, 105 E. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara.
Although the county’s cannabis regulations went into effect at various times earlier this year in the inland unincorporated areas, the land use permit process for unincorporated areas of the Coastal Zone had to be submitted to the Coastal Commission for approval before becoming effective.
County officials worried the cannabis ordinance could languish at the Coastal Commission for as long as a year.
Having it certified by the commission sooner than expected will allow the county to put a unified regulatory program into effect before the end of the year when the state’s temporary cannabis licenses will expire.
Coastal commissioners have certified the ordinance but, as usual, the certification hinges on the county agreeing to changes commissioners want to see made.
Supervisors called the special public hearing to review the changes and consider incorporating them into the county ordinance.
As part of accepting the commission’s certification, the board will have to agree to issue coastal development permits for cannabis operations within the Coastal Zone.
The board’s agenda letter, Coastal Commission action letter and related documents will be available for public review the week of Oct. 15 on the Board of Supervisors website at www.countyofsb.org/bos.
Public comments will be heard by the board prior to taking action.
North County residents who can’t attend the meeting in Santa Barbara can watch the proceedings and provide comments via video live-streaming at the Supervisors Conference Room in the Joseph Centeno Betteravia Government Administration Building at 511 E. Lakeside Parkway in Santa Maria.
Supervisors also will consider written comments that are received prior to the hearing.
Written comments can be emailed to sbcob@co.santa-barbara.ca.us or mailed to Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, c/o Clerk of the Board, 105 E. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101.