The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously directed staff to develop a work plan to reduce the risk of devastating wildfires and bring it back to the board by the first of the year.
Supervisors indicated they want a definite path to implementing recommendations made in a comprehensive report on the County Fire Department Vegetation Management Plan delivered by Rob Hazard, deputy fire marshal.
The report looked at the county’s history of wildfires, what has fed them and helped control them, the increasing number and intensity of fires due to changing conditions and the difficulties implementing mitigation measures.
More than a dozen steps and actions in community-based, landscape-based and strategic prefire categories were recommended in the report, and supervisors appeared to support them all.
Board members indicated they intend to see action taken this time on developing community wildfire protection plans and a countywide vegetation management and defensible space program, rather than receiving reports that make the same recommendations and shelving them until the next disasters strike.
“It seems like we go through the same litany all the time,” 4th District Supervisor Peter Adam said, later adding, “If we don’t learn our collective societal lesson from the Thomas fire, then we’re really stupid.”
County Fire Chief Eric Peterson told the board developing a vegetation management plan and defensible space program is “complex and, in my opinion, needlessly controversial process” because of the conflict between the goals of preventing devastating fires and protecting the environment.
But he pointed out that more than 500,000 acres have burned in the last 14 to 15 years, and the amount of vegetation management the Fire Department could do would involve less than 1 percent of that amount.
Hazard said fire prevention and suppression are regional issues that require a regional approach, which was advocated in his report.
Among the community-based recommendations are updating the county’s defensible space standards, updating the Safety Element of the County Comprehensive Plan and developing community wildfire protection plans for at-risk communities, particularly Burton Mesa, Lompoc and Tepusquet as well as the San Roque Foothills, Goleta Foothills and Gaviota Coast.
They also include collaborating with other area agencies to plan and implement regional vegetation management projects and develop community defensible space zones around Burton Mesa communities and the South Coast foothills area using agricultural greenbelts, natural areas of light fuels and targeted fuel treatments.
Landscape-based recommendations include increasing prescribed burns with the goal of treating 500 to 1,000 acres of lands a year, including collaborating with Los Padres National Forest to conduct burns across jurisdictional boundaries.
They also include using goats to remove vegetation and supporting land-use policies that encourage and perpetuate agricultural greenbelts at the edges of urban areas.
Strategic prefire recommendations include collaborating with Los Padres National Forest to develop and maintain critical strategic fuel breaks, planning and implementing such breaks in state-responsibility area lands and increasing the pace and scope of vegetation removal alongside roadways in high fire-hazard areas.
Third District Supervisor Joan Hartmann pledged to make the recommendations her top goal.
“We are in the midst and we are experiencing the serious consequences of climate change,” Hartmann said. “For county government, there is no more important issue that we can be dealing with. Our first duty is we have to adapt to new conditions.”
She said the recommendations “need to be far more robust,” noting multiple evacuation routes are needed for communities and maps should be created showing the locations of fire hydrants, pools and water tanks to support firefighters.
Hartmann also said a website should be created that would provide all the information people need to prepare themselves and their homes, and she suggested designating a facilitator who can connect various agencies, organizations and the public in developing plans.
“My No. 1 priority is to push this forward,” she said.
Second District Supervisor Janet Wolf was concerned about the conflict between fire protection agencies and environmentalists over how best to manage vegetation and protect lives and property.
“We don’t want this to devolve into two different camps,” Wolf said. “We should all be coming together.”
Fifth District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino said the county needs to strike a balance between public safety and environmental protection, but he was worried about getting suggestions implemented.
“What I’m concerned about is we have recommendations but no hard action,” he said.
Board Chairman and 1st District Supervisor Das Williams wondered what resources would be needed to “increase the safety of the community faster than in the past.”
“I do not see this as an impossible conflict,” he said. “The political will to take action is there. Let’s just do it. Let’s get it done.”