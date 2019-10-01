Dedicated fire protection and emergency medical services dispatching will likely be developed at the existing Emergency Operations Center in Santa Barbara after the County Board of Supervisors rejected the idea of building a new facility at Santa Ynez Airport.
In a unanimous vote Tuesday, the board directed staff to begin negotiating with partner agencies to participate in the proposed regional fire communications facility.
However, the decision to construct the facility at the EOC site came on a 3-2 vote, with Board Chairman and 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino and 4th District Supervisor Peter Adam voting “no.”
Both objected to placing a regional fire and EMS dispatching center at the EOC because that location fails to provide a backup with geographic separation from the Sheriff’s Office facility.
“I’m not a fan of the EOC location,” Lavagnino said, adding the lack of geographic separation is “a big piece of that. I would much rather see us look at Santa Ynez.”
Adam also objected to the EOC site because it’s located amid some of the most expensive housing in the county, which will make it harder to attract and retain dispatchers.
The split will increase the number of full-time dispatchers needed by 12, according to a staff report.
“I’m just having a hard time in spending almost the same amount of money and not getting any redundancy or closer to the workforce,” Adam said.
The cost difference between Santa Ynez and the EOC would be about $2.1 million, but the estimated almost $10.4 million price for expanding the EOC did not include the cost of establishing a backup dispatch center in the North County.
Supervisors also directed the staff to begin negotiating with Santa Maria for placing dispatch consoles inside the city's Police Station to provide a backup service.
Law enforcement, firefighting and emergency medical service dispatching is currently handled at the center operated by the Sheriff’s Office.
The board had previously agreed to split fire and EMS dispatching services away from law enforcement dispatching.
But on Tuesday, Sheriff Bill Brown argued against splitting the services, pointing out the national trend is to consolidate.
He also noted the cost of separation would be “huge,” placing “a significant and unnecessary strain" on the county budget that's already facing some $80 million in capital projects.
Brown said “borderless dispatching,” one of the goals for separation, could be accomplished with the current facility and system for far less cost while providing greater efficiencies.
"Please recognize we have an outstanding public safety dispatch system here in the county," Brown added.
First District Supervisor Das Williams seemed to doubt that borderless dispatching for all agencies would be possible.
“We’ve given the Sheriff’s Office two years for consolidation and had no takers, but we do have takers for fire dispatch,” he said, referring to other fire departments’ interest in joining a regional dispatch center.
Three fire chiefs, including the county’s own, said they back separating dispatching services and threw their support behind the EOC.
“I have expressed my clear preference for the EOC location,” County Fire Chief Mark Hartwig said.
Santa Barbara City Fire Chief Eric Nickel said he supported that site because there would be fewer barriers to overcome, including an abandoned landfill and Federal Aviation Administration regulations.
Montecito Fire Chief Kevin Taylor said the EOC site is “essentially shovel-ready,” was designed to be expanded, was built to meet "essential services" construction standards and is adjacent to unused County Fire Station 19, which would provide sleeping quarters and meeting space.
Second District Supervisor Gregg Hart also supported placing the center at the EOC, saying that would give the county the opportunity to work with Santa Maria to develop a backup dispatch location.
Third District Supervisor Joan Hartmann said as much as she would like to have the dispatch center in her district, she supports the EOC because of the unknown potential costs and barriers of the abandoned landfill and FAA regulations at the airport site.