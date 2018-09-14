The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors so far has a light agenda scheduled Tuesday for the second meeting in Santa Maria this month.
Supervisors are slated to meet at 9 a.m. in the Board Hearing Room of the Joseph Centeno Betteravia Government Administration Building at 511 E. Lakeside Parkway.
Discussion items include proposals to expand the hours restricting oversize vehicles on county roads and changing speed limits on Hummel Drive in Orcutt and North Refugio Road in Santa Ynez.
The board also will consider a response to the grand jury report on the county’s internal controls.
The administrative agenda, consisting of items usually approved in a single vote without comment unless pulled for discussion by a supervisor or member of the public, includes the reappointment of Cathy Fisher as county agricultural commissioner for another four-year term.
Also on the administrative agenda are requests to take positions on statewide initiatives on the Nov. 6 General Election ballot, including resolutions to support Proposition 12, the Farm Animal Confinement Initiative; oppose Prop. 6, the 2017 Gas Tax Repeal Initiative; and support Prop. 1, the Veterans and Affordable Housing Bond Act, and Prop. 2, the No Place Like Home Act.
The meeting will be live streamed by CSBTV on YouTube and on the Board of Supervisors website at www.countyofsb.org/bos.
For more information, call the clerk of the board at 805-568-2240.