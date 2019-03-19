Santa Barbara County is no longer in the throes of a drought that has gripped the area for nearly seven years.
County supervisors on Tuesday voted 4-0 to terminate the declaration of a local emergency due to the drought the board initially approved in January 2014 and renewed annually ever since.
With this season’s rains at 144 percent of normal to date, two of the county’s reservoirs spilling, another at 75 percent of capacity and rising and a fourth also coming up, county staff said it was time to terminate the emergency.
The decision means the entire state is drought-free for the first time in seven years.