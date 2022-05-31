Hard on the heels of a Memorial Day weekend that saw more than 11 mass shootings around a nation still in shock and grieving 19 elementary school students and two teachers slaughtered in Ulvalde, Texas, the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors declared Friday, June 3, as Gun Violence Awareness Day.
In the same resolution, unanimously approved without comment, the board declared the weekend of June 4 and 5 as Wear Orange Weekend in the county.
As the resolution notes, the Wear Orange campaign was started by high school students from the Southside of Chicago to commemorate the loss of 15-year-old Hidaya Pendleton, who was shot just a week after performing at President Barack Obama’s second inaugural parade in 2013.
The students chose orange to raise awareness of gun violence because it is the color hunters wear to protect themselves from being mistaken as a game animal and shot by fellow hunters.
The resolution also says the Isla Vista community and the county as a whole are still mourning the May 23, 2014, shooting that left six people dead and 13 others injured.
Following the shooting, the county adopted the Gun Violence Restraining Order, which allows family and household members, colleagues and law enforcement officials to work with the courts to temporarily remove guns and prevent the purchase of guns by individuals who pose a significant risk of harming themselves and others.
The resolution points out that just one day after the eighth anniversary of the Isla Vista mass shooting, a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, killing the 19 students and two teachers, making it the second deadliest school shooting in American history.
It then states “we stand in solidarity with the families and victims of the recent racially motivated shootings in Buffalo, N.Y., and Laguna Hills, CA. We as a country will continue working toward creating a more equitable community and ensuring that all people are free from fear of gun violence.”