A $25,000 federal grant to Good Samaritan Shelter was approved Tuesday by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors to pay for construction of a new leach field to serve the Bridgehouse shelter in Lompoc.
Bridgehouse provides a homeless shelter and transitional housing for about 90 people per night, according to a report from the County Community Services Department.
About 40 people are living in the family transitional housing building that’s served by a septic tank and leach field, which is now failing and in urgent need of replacement, the report said.
Until the existing leach field is abandoned and a new one built, the septic tank has to be pumped out frequently, according to the report.
Good Samaritan Shelter leases Bridgehouse from the county and is licensed to operate the homeless shelter until 2022.
In approving the grant, supervisors also approved amendments to the 2015 license agreement allowing the new leach field to extend beyond the lease boundary and giving Good Samaritan responsibility for maintaining, inspecting and serving the septic system and leach field.
It also deleted a reference to the Bridgehouse well, water storage and water distribution facilities being antiquated.