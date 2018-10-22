The Coastal Commission’s certification of Santa Barbara County’s land use ordinances for the Coastal Zone, including modifications, was accepted by the Board of Supervisors, which will clear the way for the county to start enforcement actions in coastal communities.
Supervisors voted 4-0, with 4th District Supervisor Peter Adam absent, to accept the certification and modifications in a special meeting Monday morning.
The ordinances will go into effect after the Coastal Commission is notified of the acceptance in November, giving the county the ability to conduct enforcement operations in the Coastal Zone.
“All in all, I think the Coastal Commission has tightened up our regulations,” said 2nd District Supervisor Janet Wolf.
Members of the public who spoke came from both sides of the cannabis issue, but all supported the ordinances and urged the board to accept the certification.
However, those from the cannabis industry said they hope to work with the county to amend some of the modifications.
“It’s not perfect, but we can’t afford any additional delay,” said Anna Carrillo, representing the Carpinteria Valley Association.
Liz Rogan, representing the Cannabis Business Council of Santa Barbara County, called the modified ordinances “a workable solution for everyone.”
Dan Klemann, deputy director of the Long Range Planning Division, outlined the Coastal Commission’s four groups of modifications to the land-use ordinances regulating cannabis in the Coastal Zone.
A number of the modifications involved changes in the definitions of various terms, the addition of other definitions and the elimination of definitions related to medical marijuana.
The commission also made changes to items unrelated to cannabis regulation that are part of other proposed amendments to the Local Coastal Plan that have not been considered by the Coastal Commission.
Klemann said those changes “would not substantively change the board’s originally adopted amendments to the (Coastal Zone Ordinance) regarding cannabis.”
Among the most substantive changes, the commission added a ban on outdoor cultivation within 2 miles of an urban-rural boundary to lots zoned Agriculture 1 in the Coastal Zone.
The commission noted a ban near urban areas is necessary to avoid conflicts — particularly that of odor — with the general public, but commissioners were concerned an outright ban would encourage the proliferation of greenhouses in the Gaviota Coast area.
Enforcing regulations limiting odor was an important aspect of the ordinances for Carrillo.
“Odor continues to be a terrible problem in the Carpinteria Valley,” she said. “It is time to begin serious enforcement.”
Charlotte Brownlee, representing Cate School, said last weekend was an important one for the educational institution, with 200 families from around the world visiting the campus.
But she said the cannabis odor over the weekend was one of the worst the school has experienced, an issue she said school officials are “anxious to get settled.”
“We’re eager to move on the ability to have enforcement,” Brownlee said.
Board Chairman and 1st District Supervisor Das Williams said residents in his district had suffered from the lack of regulations.
“There are definitely some people contributing to to the acrimony, the angst of the community,” Williams said. “Others are trying to be good neighbors.”
But he noted “letters from both sides were asking for almost the same thing, the prohibition of outdoor grows in the Coastal Zone.”
Fifth District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino told the audience the board will be discussing enforcement at its Nov. 13 meeting, but he also noted county staff has already been active in moving against illegal operations in the inland areas.
“It’s a target-rich environment out there, and the guys have been doing a good job of enforcement,” Lavagnino said.
In the ordinances initially adopted by the Board of Supervisors, at least 10 percent of the cannabis manufactured or distributed on Agriculture 1 and 2 zoned lots had to be grown on site.
But the Coastal Commission changed that to 51 percent within the Gaviota Coast Plan area, which would make it consistent with requirements for general agriculture currently being considered as part of that plan.
Klemann said the goal is to assure that cultivation, not manufacturing or distribution, remains the primary use on the agriculturally zoned properties.
Commissioners also required that any cannabis not grown on site that’s used in manufacturing or distribution on the agriculturally zoned land come from within 25 miles of the county.
Klemann said the requirement is the same as that applied to other agricultural products and is intended to protect local agriculture.
Graham Farrar, representing the Carpinteria Growers Association, said the organization supported the outdoor cultivation ban within 2 miles of an urban boundary as “a good compromise,” but the 25-mile restriction was “not what some (growers) would like to see.”
He said they hoped to amend that condition in the future.
Williams also expressed concerns about the 25-mile restriction.
He said while the intent was to prevent manufacturing and distribution of cannabis from out of the area, it could prevent cannabis moving out of the area for manufacturing and distribution elsewhere.