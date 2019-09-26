Santa Barbara County 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann is inviting constituents to “Ride with Joan” in the Old Days Parade on Sunday in Los Alamos.
Anyone with a bicycle, roller skates, a skateboard or a wheelchair is invited to join her in the parade that will step off at 11 a.m. at the corner of Bell and Augusta streets.
All ages and abilities are welcome, said a spokeswoman for Hartmann’s office.
Lineup for the parade will begin at 10 a.m., and skaters and cyclists are reminded to bring a helmet and other safety gear as needed, the spokeswoman said.
The Old Days Parade is an annual tradition in Los Alamos that honors and preserves the town’s authentic Western heritage.
“Ride with Joan” is designed to promote Santa Barbara County’s Healthy Eating Active Living Initiative, which aims to improve community access to healthy foods and an active lifestyle, the spokeswoman said.
Those who would like to ride with Hartmann are asked to contact Meighan Dietenhofer at 805-686-5095 or mdietenhofer@countyofsb.org.
After the parade, Hartmann’s staff will host a table in the Peddler’s Mart where members of the community can stop by to discuss local issues, the spokeswoman said.