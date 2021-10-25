Santa Barbara County dodged the storm bullet that hit Northern California hard over the weekend, with no damaging debris flows, flood of traffic collisions or rash of tree-topplings reported from the fast-moving rainstorm.
Delivered by an “atmospheric river” that picked up moisture over the Pacific Ocean and slammed it into the West Coast with gale-force winds, the rainfall shattered records in Northern California, with more than 8 inches reported in Grass Valley, Chico and Paradise and 5.5 inches recorded in Sacramento.
At one point, the National Weather Service was forecasting from 1 to 3 inches of rain could hit Santa Barbara County, and while most North County locations received more than an inch, only a couple of sites recorded more than 3 inches as of 3:25 p.m. Monday.
A total of 3.54 inches was reported at Refugio Pass and 4.54 inches fell on San Marcos Pass, according to the County Department of Public Works.
John Lindsey, a Pacific Gas and Electric Co. meteorologist at Diablo Canyon Power Plant, said maximum sustained winds Monday were 39 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph, at the power plant’s tower.
County officials had feared heavy rains would send debris flows raging down the canyons from the Alisal fire burn area and were especially concerned about homes along Refugio Road.
An evacuation warning issued Saturday became an evacuation order Sunday morning, but by very early Monday morning, county emergency officials were rescinding that order and advising residents to shelter in place “because it is no longer possible to safely leave.”
However, the threat was never realized.
“We did pretty well, all things considered,” said Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman Capt. Mike Eliason. “There were some scattered boulders that came down on Refugio Road. But I was up near the switchbacks, and most of the water was being absorbed. None of it was sheeting off.”
He said fortunately, the county “caught the tail end” of the storm and didn’t take the full brunt of its power.
“There are a lot of rocks up there with nothing holding them back,” Eliason said.
The first big rain of the year usually brings chaos on the roadways, but that wasn’t the case with this one.
“I was surprised,” said Officer Benjamin Smith with the California Highway Patrol’s Santa Maria Area Office. “For the first rains, it was pretty mellow. … The only thing we had today was an overturned truck on Santa Maria Way.”
Smith said a 16-foot box truck struck a light pole, leaving it leaning, and took out 40 to 50 feet of guardrail under the Highway 101 overpass at the southbound offramp, but no injuries were reported.
“We had a closure of Black Road for a short time this morning,” said Mark van de Kamp, spokesman for the city of Santa Maria. “Of course, as you know, that area typically floods in any rain.”
He said three crews were out filling the potholes that sprout in the rain, but the water flowed smoothly into all the city’s retention basins, giving the ducks a place to cruise around.
The amount of rainfall received will have little to no impact on the county’s reservoirs and its groundwater basins, but it did slightly lower wildfire danger to “very high” in Los Padres National Forest and to “high” in areas under County Fire jurisdiction.
Meteorologists who make long-term weather predictions warned the deluge from the atmospheric river does not foretell a wet winter and said a La Niña condition that’s developed in the Pacific Ocean means warmer-than-normal temperatures and lower-than-normal rainfall are likely this winter.