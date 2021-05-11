Santa Barbara County remains solidly in the state's second-least restrictive orange tier for a fourth week in a row, with expanded business operations for bars and other sectors still out of reach at this point, according to COVID-19 metric data.
In order to reach the least-restrictive yellow tier, the county must maintain an adjusted case rate of 2 cases or below per 100,000 people for two consecutive weeks. As of Tuesday, the adjusted COVID-19 case rate in Santa Barbara County was 3.5 cases per 100,000 people.
While case rates still need to drop, the county's testing positivity rate and health equity metrics have both met yellow tier standards for the past three weeks, according to county data.
Along with expanded capacity permitted in restaurants, movie theaters, gyms and museums, the yellow tier would allow bars to resume indoor service at 25% capacity, or 37.5% capacity if all customers can show proof a recent negative COVID-19 test or full vaccination.
Daily COVID-19 cases
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported eight new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths from the illness on Tuesday.
In total, 34,2328 total cases have been confirmed and 81 cases remain active, according to county public health data.
After reaching zero on Monday for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, the number of county residents being treated in the intensive care unit for COVID-19 increased to three.
Including the three residents in the ICU, 16 individuals are currently hospitalized for COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County, according to county data.
In Santa Maria, 16 out of 11,543 total cases remain active and 156 individuals have died from COVID-19.
In Orcutt, six out of 1,832 total cases remain active and 29 individuals have died.
In Lompoc, 26 out of 3,801 total cases remain active and 53 individuals have died.
In the Santa Ynez Valley area of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Ballard, six out of 1,041 total cases remain active and 18 individuals have died.
In the North County area of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe, two out of 1,296 total cases remain active and 22 individuals have died.
The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with 108 out of 21,307 total cases still active, according to county public health data.