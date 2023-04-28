After three years of rising crime rates, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office reported a drop in crime in 2022.

The sheriff’s office released its 2022 crime statistics this week. The numbers are from the sheriff’s jurisdiction, which is made up of unincorporated areas of the county and cities it is contracted to serve: Buellton, Solvang, Carpinteria and Goleta.

Raquel Zick, the public information officer for the sheriff’s office, said the department recorded a “12% decrease” in what it calls “Part 1” crimes, which includes murder, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, theft, motor vehicle theft and arson.

