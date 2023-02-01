The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office said it is taking a clear stance in response to the recent antisemitic messaging across the country.

This messaging has recently been distributed in the Isla Vista area in the form of hateful fliers inside of plastic bags that were left in the roadway, the sheriff's office said in a press release.

The sheriff's office said it is actively investigating these incidents and deputies will continue to reach out to Jewish faith leaders and community centers to establish open communication and address any safety concerns.

