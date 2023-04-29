22-85 Custody Deputy and Narcan.jpg

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office announced that it has expanded its Narcan distribution program to include all sheriff’s stations.

This program aims to distribute Narcan to members of the public and increase awareness about the opioid crisis and the importance of Narcan in saving lives, sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick said.

Members of the public can come to the lobby of any Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Station during business hours, obtain information about a short instructional video and receive Narcan.

