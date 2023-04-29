Participants are not required to provide personal information to obtain the drug that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose.
Zick said since the program began less than a month ago the sheriff's office has distributed over 140 life-saving doses of Narcan to community members, adding that office is joining Project Opioid, which also has Narcan distribution programs including the Pacific Pride Foundation, the Santa Barbara Opioid Safety Coalition, UC Santa Barbara Student Health Services Alcohol and Drug Program, and Fentanyl is Forever SB.
"The members of Project Opioid are committed to working together to address the opioid crisis and reduce the number of overdose deaths in the county," Zick said. "The Narcan distribution program is an important step towards achieving this goal, and we encourage community members to take advantage of this program and help us save lives."
Santa Barbara County Health Officer, Dr. Henning Ansorg said, “Administering Narcan nasal spray to a person who is unconscious or not breathing due to a narcotic overdose will save lives. It is also very important to immediately call 911 for emergency medical care. Please remain with the person until emergency staff arrives at the scene."
Ansorg said to achieve long-term safety, the overdose victim needs to start ongoing treatment as soon as possible. County-wide providers for medication-assisted treatment can be found at: https://opioidsafetysb.org/treatment-providers/
Below is list of sheriff’s office locations where members of the public can receive free Narcan:
