Monday was like any other weekday at the intersection of Foster and Orcutt roads. Students walked to nearby Righetti High School in the morning, guests were visiting restaurants for lunch and Melody Mini Market was open for business.

The quiet scene was at odds with what transpired there Saturday night, when a 19-year-old man was shot and killed by an off-duty Santa Maria police officer outside the market, located at 130 E. Foster Road.

Lt. Jarrett Morris said deputies discovered Manuel Reyes Rios, described as a suspect, dead after responding to calls of a shooting just after 8 p.m. Saturday.

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times.

