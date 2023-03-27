Monday was like any other weekday at the intersection of Foster and Orcutt roads. Students walked to nearby Righetti High School in the morning, guests were visiting restaurants for lunch and Melody Mini Market was open for business.
The quiet scene was at odds with what transpired there Saturday night, when a 19-year-old man was shot and killed by an off-duty Santa Maria police officer outside the market, located at 130 E. Foster Road.
Lt. Jarrett Morris said deputies discovered Manuel Reyes Rios, described as a suspect, dead after responding to calls of a shooting just after 8 p.m. Saturday.
The sheriff's office is conducting a criminal investigation, Morris said, adding further investigation is being conducted to determine the cause and manner of Reyes Rios' death.
Morris said the off-duty Santa Maria Police officer involved in the shooting was on the scene when deputies arrived and that no suspects were at large. The identity of the officer will be released at a later date, Morris said Saturday.
When asked for an update Monday, Raquel Zick, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff's spokeswoman, said the investigation is "complex" and detectives are actively working on a follow-up to the case.
“The details of what transpired are a part of the ongoing investigation and we plan to share additional information as soon as it is possible without compromising the integrity of the investigation,” said Zick.
On Monday, an employee at the front counter of Melody Market said they were instructed by owners not to comment on the incident. The employee said they believe the store's owners will release a statement.
A man who works at a nearby establishment said he witnessed the incident, however, and described the scene Monday.
"Unfortunately, I saw what I saw. It was kind of haunting," said the eye-witness, who asked that his name not be used.
The witness said he opened a door that faces Melody Market and saw a man who was later identified as the off-duty officer. The officer was standing at the entrance to the market with the clerk, the witness said, when the officer drew and fired his weapon.
The eye-witness said he heard the officer identify himself and shouted commands before firing his gun. The witness said he heard upwards of 20 shots prior to looking outside and that it sounded like someone set off a pack of firecrackers right outside the door.
When the shooting took place Saturday night, surrounding restaurants, like the Thai Hut, were serving dinner and customers were caught in the backdrop of the deadly scene. Thai Hut owner Sitti Vongsaroj said gunfire hit their building, with at least one round entering the dining area and grazing a customer's shoulder. Vongsaroj said the resulting injury was similar to a scratch or burn.
After the shots rang out, the Vongsaroj said customers ran into the restaurant's kitchen.
“I heard the gunshots, probably about six or seven rounds of gunshots," Vongsaroj said. "By this time, we had customers; two tables and five people.
"The customers were sitting in the dining room and by that time one bullet came out from the wall and went through to the table and hit a customer right here," Vongsaroj said, gesturing to the top of his shoulder.
The Thai Hut is located on the same side of Foster Road as the market, and Vongsaroj said the bullet entered his building from the wall perpendicular to the market's parking lot.
Minutes after the shooting sheriff's deputies, police officers and ambulances arrived on scene. Vongsaroj says about 45 minutes later, deputies came into the restaurant and questioned those still there. Vongsaroj said law enforcement officials then located a bullet under a chair.
April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com.