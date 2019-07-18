Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Kelly Hoover is slated to join the city of Goleta next month as its new community relations manager.
Hoover, who served the sheriff's office for the past six years, will begin her new position on Aug. 26. Prior to coming to the sheriff’s office, Hoover spent 15 years as a broadcast and print journalist in California and Oregon.
“Kelly’s familiarity with Goleta and experience with the public makes her a terrific asset to the city,” said City Manager Michelle Greene in a news release. “She embodies what we are looking for in a community relations manager and I am delighted to have her as the newest addition to the city.”
Hoover said Goleta was a special place and she was looking forward to serving the city.
“I am excited for the opportunity to showcase and celebrate the people who live, work and play in Goleta," she said in a news release. "I look forward to helping the city move forward with the great work it's already doing and help advance its mission and objectives."