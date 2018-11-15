Try 1 month for 99¢
Sgt. Ron Helus Funeral

Hundreds of law enforcement officers from across the state attend the Nov. 15 funeral for Ventura County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Ron Helus, who was shot and killed trying to protect patrons at a Thousand Oaks restaurant and bar. Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office provided a management team to cover for Ventura County Sheriff's Office managers while they attended the service.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office’s assistance to Ventura County as it battles two wildfires was stepped up a notch Thursday during the funeral for a fallen officer, a sheriff’s spokeswoman said.

The Sheriff’s Office sent a management team to cover for Ventura County Sheriff’s Office managers so that they could attend the funeral service for Ventura County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ron Helus, spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office employees also joined hundreds of other people, including law enforcement officers from across the state, who attended the service, Hoover said.

Helus was trying to protect patrons from a mass shooter at a restaurant and bar in Thousand Oaks when he was shot and killed along with 11 others Nov. 7.

Santa Barbara County is continuing to assist Ventura County by providing security patrols in areas evacuated due to the threatening wildfires.

Hoover said the Sheriff’s Office currently has 19 deputies assigned to Ventura County, and as of Wednesday the Santa Barbara Police Department had 10 officers assigned to assist.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff/Fire Air Support Copter 308 remains assigned to combat the wildfires in Ventura County and has made nighttime air drops the past several nights.

Firefighting units from the County Fire Department and other agencies throughout the county are also helping battle the Hill fire, which is 97 percent contained at 4,531 acres, and the Woolsey fire, which is 57 percent contained at 98,362 acres.

This report was compiled by Mike Hodgson, news editor for the Santa Ynez Valley News. He can be reached at mhodgson@leecentralcoastnews.com.

