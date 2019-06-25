A Santa Barbara County sheriff's detective on Friday saved a 1-year-old girl who stopped breathing by administering first aid while on patrol in Orcutt.
Around 1:20 p.m., Detective Christopher MacAuley was on patrol in the 3300 block of Orcutt Road when a man driving an SUV flagged him down, a department spokesman said.
The man said his 1-year-old daughter had recently been eating and had stopped breathing.
The girl was unresponsive and had begun to turn blue.
MacAuley immediately provided first aid, including back blows, a finger-sweep to remove any logged items in the child’s airway and chest compressions, the spokesman said.
MacAuley’s actions caused a small piece of plastic to dislodge from the child’s mouth. After first aid was provided, the child began to breathe on her own.
Emergency personnel arrived and treated the child, who became responsive and was moving around on her own.
The child is expected to make a full recovery, the spokesman said.