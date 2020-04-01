You are the owner of this article.
Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputy tests positive for COVID-19
Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputy tests positive for COVID-19

A Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office deputy assigned to patrol at the Santa Maria Station is recovering at home after testing positive for COVID-19, a sheriff’s spokeswoman said.

The deputy last worked Saturday, began experiencing COVID-19-like symptoms on Sunday and was tested Monday, sheriff’s spokeswoman Raquel Zick said.

She said the deputy was on regular days off while awaiting test results that came back positive Tuesday.

The gender and age of the deputy were not released.

After consulting with the Public Health Department, no one else was isolated as a result of the new case, Zick said.

This marks the sixth Sheriff’s Office employee to test positive for COVID-19.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

