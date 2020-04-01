Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputy tests positive for COVID-19

A Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office deputy assigned to patrol at the Santa Maria Station is recovering at home after testing positive for COVID-19, a sheriff’s spokeswoman said.

The deputy last worked Saturday, began experiencing COVID-19-like symptoms on Sunday and was tested Monday, sheriff’s spokeswoman Raquel Zick said.

She said the deputy was on regular days off while awaiting test results that came back positive Tuesday.

The gender and age of the deputy were not released.

After consulting with the Public Health Department, no one else was isolated as a result of the new case, Zick said.

This marks the sixth Sheriff’s Office employee to test positive for COVID-19.

