Santa Barbara County sets new record with 85 hospitalized for COVID-19

Santa Barbara County reached a new high for COVID-19 hospitalizations on Wednesday, with 85 individuals hospitalized and 29 of them in the ICU, according to county data.
While the county does not break down hospitalization rates by hospital, state COVID-19 data shows that Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria has the highest number of COVID-19 patients of the county's three main hospitals, as it has for the past few weeks.
The most recent data on Tuesday showed that 50 positive patients are hospitalized at Marian Regional.
Patients confirmed for COVID-19 are also hospitalized at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and Lompoc Valley Medical Center, the latter two of which report their own COVID-19 rates on a regular basis.
Currently, 65% of medical/surgical beds and 54% of ICU beds in the county are occupied, according to county data.
The county also confirmed 160 additional COVID-19 cases Wednesday for a new total of 4,272 cases among county residents, with 3,901 of the cases recovered.
COVID-19 cases by city
The city of Santa Maria continues to lead the county in COVID-19 cases, with 2,327 cases confirmed and 167 cases still active. A total of 18 deaths have been confirmed, including 11 residents who died in connection with an outbreak at Country Oaks Care Center.
In the community of Orcutt, 163 cases have been confirmed with 12 still active. No deaths have been reported.
The Santa Ynez Valley has seen 59 cases with eight still active, and no deaths confirmed.
The city of Lompoc has had 354 cases with 42 still active. Four residents in the area have died.
San Luis Obispo County
In neighboring San Luis Obispo County, 24 additional cases were confirmed Wednesday for a total of 1,393 cases, with 469 cases still active, according to county data.
Concerned about COVID-19?
