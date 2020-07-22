Santa Barbara County sets new record with 85 hospitalized for COVID-19

Santa Barbara County reached a new high for COVID-19 hospitalizations on Wednesday, with 85 individuals hospitalized and 29 of them in the ICU, according to county data.

While the county does not break down hospitalization rates by hospital, state COVID-19 data shows that Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria has the highest number of COVID-19 patients of the county's three main hospitals, as it has for the past few weeks.

The most recent data on Tuesday showed that 50 positive patients are hospitalized at Marian Regional.

Patients confirmed for COVID-19 are also hospitalized at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and Lompoc Valley Medical Center, the latter two of which report their own COVID-19 rates on a regular basis.

Currently, 65% of medical/surgical beds and 54% of ICU beds in the county are occupied, according to county data.

The county also confirmed 160 additional COVID-19 cases Wednesday for a new total of 4,272 cases among county residents, with 3,901 of the cases recovered.

COVID-19 cases by city

The city of Santa Maria continues to lead the county in COVID-19 cases, with 2,327 cases confirmed and 167 cases still active. A total of 18 deaths have been confirmed, including 11 residents who died in connection with an outbreak at Country Oaks Care Center.