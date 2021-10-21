The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported the deaths of two additional residents from COVID-19 on Thursday, along with 59 new cases of the illness.
The two additional deaths involved one resident over the age of 70 and another between the ages of 30 and 49. One of the individuals resided in Santa Maria, and another resided in the Santa Ynez Valley area of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Ballard.
COVID-19 deaths confirmed in Santa Barbara County now total 519, according to county public health data.
Of the 43,000 COVID-19 cases confirmed so far in the county, as of Thursday 311 cases remain active and contagious.
Thirty-three county residents are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, including 16 individuals in the intensive care unit.
All residents age 12 and up are urged to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to protect against severe illness and death from the virus. As of Thursday, just over 70% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated, and over 78% are partially vaccinated, according to county data.
The COVID-19 vaccine is free and available regardless of documentation status, and health insurance is not required. To find a nearby walk-in clinic or appointment, visit myturn.ca.gov.