Santa Barbara County sees new single-day record for COVID-19 cases

Santa Barbara County set its newest single-day record for COVID-19 cases on Thursday with 512 new cases confirmed, along with four new deaths from the virus.

The county is also approaching a grim milestone of 20,000 total cases, with 1,938 cases still active and contagious, according to county public health data.

The county's most recent COVID-19 deaths included three residents of Santa Barbara and one resident of Santa Maria, according to county data. One was between the ages of 50 and 69 and three were over the age of 70.

Three of the residents had underlying conditions, and one Santa Barbara resident over the age of 70 died in connection with a COVID-19 outbreak at a congregate living facility.

A total of 185 deaths from COVID-19 now has been confirmed in the county.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 also reached new highs on Thursday, with 178 individuals currently hospitalized, including 59 in the intensive care unit.

According to state hospitalization data, the majority of the county's COVID-19-positive patients are split between Santa Barbara's Cottage Hospital and Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria, with each treating around 80 patients confirmed for the illness.

Lompoc Valley Medical Center is treating around nine COVID-19 patients at this time, according to state data.