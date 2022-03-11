The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported two new deaths from COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths from the virus to 662.
Both individuals were between the ages of 50 and 69, according to county public health data. One was a resident of Santa Maria and the other lived in the South County area including Summerland, Montecito and Carpinteria.
Twenty-one county residents are currently hospitalized for COVID-19 — the lowest levels in the county since July of 2021 — including seven in the intensive care unit, according to county data.
The daily case rate in the county is also at its lowest level since July 2021, at 5.3 cases per 100,000 people as of this week. Testing positivity, at 2.6% as of this week, is at its lowest level since October 2021.
Officials continue to urge all residents age 5 and older to get fully vaccinated and receive their booster when eligible to prevent against severe illness and death from the virus.
To find a nearby COVID-19 vaccine, visit myturn.ca.gov or call the county hotline at 211.