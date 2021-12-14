The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported the deaths of two additional residents due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with 46 new cases of the illness.
The residents who died resided in Santa Maria and were between the ages of 50 and 69, according to county public health data.
COVID-19 deaths in the county now total 556, with 210 of those deaths among Santa Maria residents alone.
The most recent data from last week indicates that the areas with the highest case rates per 100,000 people are the North County unincorporated area with 24.1, Santa Maria with 19.1, the South County area with 14.9 and Orcutt with 12.7.
The number of county residents hospitalized for COVID-19 is at its highest in over two months, according to county data. Forty-four residents are now hospitalized due to the virus, including 13 residents being treated in the intensive care unit.
Public health officials urge full COVID-19 vaccination for all residents age 5 and older to prevent against severe illness and death from the virus. As of Tuesday, just under 68% of eligible county residents are considered fully vaccinated.
Vaccination rates are slowly rising among the 5 to 11 age group, the most recent to become eligible in early November. Over 6,500 youth in this age group, or 17%, have received at least one dose of the vaccine as of this week.
Residents can visit myturn.ca.gov or publichealthsbc.org/vaccine to find a nearby vaccine appointment or walk-in clinic.