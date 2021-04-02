Santa Barbara County is seeking public input on recreation needs, including parks, trails, open space and such facilities as sports fields and courts, as it develops a countywide Recreation Master Plan to guide development of new amenities.

The master plan is designed to help the county coordinate with its eight incorporated cities, agencies within the county, and nonprofit and private recreation service providers, a county spokesman said.

“This is an opportunity to plan for rural recreation in balance with the county’s vital natural and agricultural resources,” said County Board of Supervisors Chairman and 4th District Supervisor Bob Nelson.

The county is asking residents to fill out a survey, which officials expect will only take a few minutes, at www.surveymonkey.com/r/sbcrecplan that will let individuals describe their access to neighborhood parks and recreational facilities.

Children can express their needs with a similar survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/sbcrecplankids.

“As the pandemic has shown, our recreational spaces are essential to our health and well-being,” 3rd District County Supervisor Joan Hartmann said. “This is an opportunity to shape the future of our communities, but it won’t be possible without guidance from our residents on what they need to get outside and play.”

Results of the survey will be used to develop a recreation needs assessment and plan for development and improvement of facilities, particularly in underserved communities with limited access to parks and other amenities.

Residents are encouraged to regularly check the Santa Barbara Countywide Recreation Master Plan website at sbcrecplan.com for announcements of upcoming workshops, public comment opportunities and updates, the spokesman said.