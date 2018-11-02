The Santa Barbara County Registrar of Voters Office is looking for volunteers who can serve as backup poll workers and are able to attend a poll worker training class Saturday.
Backup poll workers must be available during the Nov. 6 election to fill in if a regular poll worker cancels at the last minute, a Registrar of Voters Office spokesman said.
Each polling place has a coordinator, a traffic clerk if needed and one or more precinct boards composed of one inspector and two to four clerks.
Backup poll workers who are called to fill in for a poll worker will receive a stipend of $180 to $240.
To be a poll worker, an individual must be a registered voter in California or lawfully admitted for permanent residence in the United States and would be eligible to register to vote except for a lack of U.S. citizenship, the spokesman said.
Poll workers also must be able to follow written and verbal instructions and available to attend a mandatory training class as well as work Election Day from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. or until all closing procedures have been completed.
The mandatory training for the North County will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. for polling place coordinators and traffic clerks and from 1 to 4:30 p.m. for precinct inspectors and clerks at the Joseph Centeno County Government Center, 511 E. Lakeside Parkway in Santa Maria.
To sign up, volunteers in the Santa Maria, Lompoc and Santa Ynez Valley areas should call 844-259-0348 or email smpolls@co.santa-barbara.ca.us.
For more information about the poll worker program and training process, visit http://sbcassessor.com/Elections/Pollworker.aspx.